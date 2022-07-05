Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.11.

