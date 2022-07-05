Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.1% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $4,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.