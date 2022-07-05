Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 211,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 411,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

SPTM opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95.

