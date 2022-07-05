Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 278,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.