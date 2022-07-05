Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

FDVV opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

