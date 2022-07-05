Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $215,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.