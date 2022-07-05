Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

