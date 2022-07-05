Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned 0.22% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

