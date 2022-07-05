Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,790,000 after acquiring an additional 861,575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,309,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,341,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,357,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,063,000.

NUSC stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94.

