Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83.

