Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $394.83 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $386.51 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.04.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.