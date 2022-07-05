Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.
FedEx Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.