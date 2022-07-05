Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

