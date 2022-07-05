Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after buying an additional 108,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

