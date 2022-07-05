Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

