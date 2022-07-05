BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Financial Survey

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 66.97%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.80%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 12.80 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -10.13 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 141.42 -$186.48 million ($1.30) -6.48

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,635.19% -37.18% -31.35%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

