Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Up 30.5% in June

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,332 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BIOTW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

