Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Black Knight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,707,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

