Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,288,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares worth $26,404,820. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

