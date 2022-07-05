Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

