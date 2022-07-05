Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,258 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,258 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,477,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

