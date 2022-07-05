Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $477.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

