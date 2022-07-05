Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

