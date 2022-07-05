BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

