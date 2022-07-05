BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in BP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in BP by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in BP by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in BP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.51) to GBX 450 ($5.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

BP stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

