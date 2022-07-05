Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

