Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.