Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Salesforce by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $168.20 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.55.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.