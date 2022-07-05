Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

