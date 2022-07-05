Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

