Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 76.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $302.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.33. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.38.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.