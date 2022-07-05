Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 116.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

