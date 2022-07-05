Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KO opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
