Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

