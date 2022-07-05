British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 54.45 on August 17th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,537.50 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,464.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,251.45.

BATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($53.28) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.59) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,845.50 ($46.57).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

