British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 54.45 on August 17th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,553 ($43.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,464.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,251.45. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.14). The company has a market cap of £80.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on BATS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($53.28) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($45.41) to GBX 3,675 ($44.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.59) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.77) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,845.50 ($46.57).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

