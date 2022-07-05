British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $21,623,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $8,496,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 144,563 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

