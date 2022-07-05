British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Lowered to GBX 540 at Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLND. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.87) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 549.17 ($6.65).

BLND stock opened at GBX 443 ($5.36) on Monday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 440.50 ($5.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 3,363 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,898.09 ($18,040.80). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 15,204 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £80,277.12 ($97,211.33). Insiders bought a total of 18,626 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,723 in the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

