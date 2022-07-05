Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $166.17

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE ARE opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

