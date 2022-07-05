Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$33.81

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.12. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$24.16 and a 52 week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. Analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 115.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

