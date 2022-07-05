Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $82.40

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

