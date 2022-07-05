Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $83.92

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

