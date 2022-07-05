Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT at $1,038.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,038.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

