Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price at $58.67

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $40.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.