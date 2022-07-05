Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$16.11

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.46.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$456.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$396.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.48%.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,184.

Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.