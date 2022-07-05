Brokerages Set Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Target Price at $16.17

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cheuvreux lowered Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Nordex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Nordex has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

