Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $58.93

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE SMAR opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,736 shares of company stock valued at $333,084 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after acquiring an additional 203,696 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

