Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT at $50.40

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of STM stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

