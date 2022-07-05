Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $30.83

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMAB opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

