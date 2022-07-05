Brokers Issue Forecasts for NETSTREIT Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTST. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

NTST stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $910.52 million, a PE ratio of 211.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

