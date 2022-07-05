Brokers Offer Predictions for Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADC. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

